Chicago police: 1 in custody after Ravenswood shooting prompts SWAT response

Chicago police said a man is in custody after a woman was shot late in Ravenswood Thursday night, which prompted an hours-long SWAT situation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after a woman was shot late in Ravenswood Thursday night, which prompted an hours-long SWAT situation, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at about 11:26 p.m. in the 2200-block of West Carmen Avenue.

A boy called police and said his mom and dad were fighting and his dad had a gun, police said. The argument escalated and the mother was shot in the jaw, police said.

When officers responded to the scene, the boy, the mother and another child ran out of the house, police said.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The man was then barricaded inside the residence, police said. A SWAT unit responded to the scene and at about 3:07 a.m., the SWAT unit entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident, police said.