DePaul asks students to avoid Lincoln Park Quad amid dueling pro-Palestinian, pro-Israel protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University issued an alert on Sunday morning asking students to avoid the Lincoln Park Quad amid dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests.

There is a heavy police presence at the quad, and the school initially said students on campus should remain indoors.

The school later said students can leave their buildings, but asked them to continue to avoid the quad and Fullerton Avenue.

Video shows large groups carrying Palestinian and Israeli flags.

This comes as the pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul enters its sixth day. Police could be seen separating pro-Israel demonstrators from people at the encampment around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pro-Israel protesters also showed up at the encampment on Thursday. At times, confrontations were heated.

