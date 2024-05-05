WATCH LIVE

Woman seriously injured in Bucktown hit-and-run, Chicago police say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, May 5, 2024 8:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was seriously injured in a Saturday night hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the crash happened in Bucktown near West Armitage and North Damen avenues just before 11 p.m.

A blue, metallic vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene, police said. The victim is still in the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the wanted vehicle could be a 2009-2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur 4-door sedan. It may have front-end damage and a missing front lower grill.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on West Armitage Avenue from North Hoyne Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4521.

