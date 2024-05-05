Chicago shootings: At least 23 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Two people in their 30s were shot outside Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago police are searching for the one responsible for the North Side crime.

Two people in their 30s were shot outside Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago police are searching for the one responsible for the North Side crime.

Two people in their 30s were shot outside Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago police are searching for the one responsible for the North Side crime.

Two people in their 30s were shot outside Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago police are searching for the one responsible for the North Side crime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 23 people have been shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

On Sunday, a man and a woman were shot outside Wrigley Field , Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 1000-block of Addison Street in Wrigleyville.

The victims told officers an unknown man shot and drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Both the man, 37, and woman, 36, were shot in the leg and were taken to an area hospital. At last check, they were both in good condition.

No one is in custody.

About three hours later, police found a man shot to death on the South Side, police said.

A man was found shot in the driver seat in the 2300-block of 59th Street around 3:21 a.m. in West Englewood. He died at the scene.

Chicago police said preliminary investigation indicated that a man shot at the victim through the front windshield.

No one in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Another man was found shot to death on the West Side nearly two hours later, police said..

Around 1:50 a.m., the man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found shot in the head on the sidewalk in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

On Friday, a liquor store employee was shot during an armed robbery on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said it happened at around 10:27 p.m. at Humboldt Deli and Liquors in the 2900 Block of W. North Avenue

Two armed men exchanged gunfire with the 45-year-old victim, according to police.

He was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Five detectives.

Last weekend, at least 13 people were shot in Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood