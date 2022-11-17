2 teens killed in Roseland shooting: Chicago police

Double shooting comes hours after 17-year-old boy found gunned down in Brainerd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers have died after being found with gunshot wounds Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were found unresponsive in the 11400-block of South Calumet Avenue in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood about 6:50 a.m., according to CPD.

One was pronounced deceased on the scene, with a gunshot wound to the head. The other was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, where he later died, police said.

The two were not immediately identified, and police have not yet provided any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

The double shooting came just hours after a 17-year-old was found gunned down in an alley in Brainerd.

