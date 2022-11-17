Brainerd shooting: Teen boy found shot to death in South Side alley, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a teen boy dead in a South Lowe Avenue alley in Brainerd Wednesday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in a South Side alley Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

CPD officers responding to a ShotSpotter in the 9100-block of South Lowe Avenue about 11 p.m. found an unidentified boy with a gunshot wound to the neck in an alley in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

Several other teens have been found shot this week, including two 15 year olds and an 18 year old in West Pullman and North Lawndale. They were all critically injured in two separate incidents.

