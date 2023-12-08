Woman killed in shooting outside SW Side motel, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was shot to death near a motel on the Southwest Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death near a motel on the Southwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 7700-block of South Cicero Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and found a woman, approximately 30-35 years old, with gunshot wounds to the neck and back, police said.

A witness told police that the victim was in a verbal altercation with a male suspect who took out a handgun and shot her before fleeing.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not been released.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

