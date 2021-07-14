Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Auburn Gresham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot Wednesday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 7900-block of South Justine Avenue at about 12:09 p.m., police said.

Two men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in unknown condition, including a woman who suffered a graze wound, police said.

A fifth person refused treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

