Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot Wednesday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 7900-block of South Justine Avenue at about 12:09 p.m., police said.Two men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in unknown condition, including a woman who suffered a graze wound, police said.A fifth person refused treatment, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.