5 hurt in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four women and a man were shot Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.Just after midnight, the group was standing in the 4600-block of West Monroe Street, when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.A 23-year-old woman was struck in the left buttocks and a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs, police said. The woman is in good condition at Stroger Hospital, and the man is in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.A 29-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. An 18-year-old woman was struck in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she is also in good condition.A fourth woman, 34, was shot in the thigh but refused to go to the hospital, police said. She left the scene in good condition.No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.