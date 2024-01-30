WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Woman found shot to death in South Shore, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3:10AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death on the South Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 7600 block of East End Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

A 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

