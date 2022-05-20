5 shot, 1 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

BREAKING: Five (5) people have been shot in the 800 block of N. State St. in @ChicagoCAPS18. Conditions unknown at this time. No suspect(s) in custody. Updates to follow. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/FiHDBsdzqK — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) May 20, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, at State and Chicago Thursday night, Chicago police said.A CPD spokesman tweeted the shooting happened in the 800 block of North State Street, near the CTA Red Line Chicago stop.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Police have not released details about any suspects, or whether there may have been more than one shooter. Police have also not released any details about any of the victims.No one is currently in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.