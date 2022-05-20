chicago shooting

5 shot, 1 fatally, at State and Chicago on Near North Side, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, at State and Chicago Thursday night, Chicago police said.

A CPD spokesman tweeted the shooting happened in the 800 block of North State Street, near the CTA Red Line Chicago stop.



The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Police have not released details about any suspects, or whether there may have been more than one shooter. Police have also not released any details about any of the victims.

No one is currently in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News in the morning for updates.
