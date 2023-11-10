Chicago shooting: Man convicted in 2017 murder of Takiya Holmes, girl, 11

Antwan Jones was convicted in the 2017 murder of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, cousin of activist Andrew Holmes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been convicted in the 2017 killing an 11-year-old girl.

Antwan Jones was found guilty by a jury of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in the shooting of Takiya Holmes.

Holmes was shot when her mother's minivan got caught in crossfire at 65th Street and King Drive. She was the cousin of community activist Andrew Holmes.

Takiya's family said her organs were donated, with a kidney being donated to her aunt.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Jones was aiming at rival gang members selling marijuana in his neighborhood when Holmes was hit in the head by a stray bullet.