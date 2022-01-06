Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in taxi on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 65-year-old man was found shot to death inside of a taxi on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The victim was found in the driver's seat of the taxi at about 10:34 p.m. in the 600-block of West 95th Street, police said.He was shot twice in the abdomen and was unresponsive when officers found him. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.Area Two detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No one is in custody.