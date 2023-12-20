Chicago shooting: Man, 53, fatally shot in Chatham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street, in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was in a verbal altercation with three male offenders and one female offender, police said. One of the male offenders took out a gun and shot at the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The offenders fled the scene in a gray sedan, police said. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood