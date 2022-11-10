Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one man was killed and two more were injured in a triple shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.

Police said three men were out on the sidewalk in the 6600-block of North Clark Street around 8:50 p.m. when someone opened fire on them. It was not immediately known if there was one or more than one shooter.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Another adult mail was taken to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. Police have not released that victim's age.

No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.