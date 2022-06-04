police shooting

Chicago shooting: Man, 19, charged in shootout with US marshal, K-9 dog in Belmont Cragin

K-9 officer still hospitalized
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on Chicago's Northwest Side is now charged.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after the shooting, Chicago police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, officials said.

Johnson is scheduled in bond court at noon.

The K-9 officer hurt in the shootout is still in ICU, officials said.

Chicago police said their officers and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a CPD arrest warrant for an attempted murder.

When the officers announced themselves, police said Johnson allegedly opened fire on them in the 5200-block of W. Belmont Ave. around 1:23 p.m.

Police said a U.S. Marshal was shot in the hand and his K-9 dog was also struck in his upper body. A Chicago police officer returned fire, but did not strike anyone.

The K-9 was rushed to MedVet, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital, where it received medical treatment. The U.S. Marshal Service said Friday that the K-9 remains in the ICU.

"All of us are praying for a full recovery, and we want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes," said U.S. Marshal LaDon Reynolds.

Two suspects were taken into custody, Chicago police said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The CPD officer who fired shots will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an investigation into the officer's use of force.
