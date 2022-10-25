Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically hurt on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically hurt in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened near the Kenwood neighborhood in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 1:18 p.m., police said. A 26-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were inside a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire.

The woman was shot in the head and the man was shot in the body and legs, police said. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.