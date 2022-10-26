WATCH LIVE

Chicago crash: 75-year-old woman struck by vehicle, critically hurt on NW Side, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 2:05AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 75-year-old woman was critically hurt in a Tuesday night crash on the Northwest Side, authorities said.

The crash happened near the West Town neighborhood's 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. A male person driving a Jaguar hit the pedestrian.

The woman struck was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

