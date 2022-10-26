Chicago crash: 75-year-old woman struck by vehicle, critically hurt on NW Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 75-year-old woman was critically hurt in a Tuesday night crash on the Northwest Side, authorities said.

The crash happened near the West Town neighborhood's 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. A male person driving a Jaguar hit the pedestrian.

SEE ALSO | Chicago hit-and-run: Man critically injured on way to work in Back of the Yards crash, police say

The woman struck was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.