Chicago shooting: 6 shot, 1 killed in Fernwood, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were shot, one fatally, on the city's South Side on Sunday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The shooting happened in the Fernwood neighborhood near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue, CFD said. One person died at the scene.

CFD said the five other gunshot victims are in critical condition. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland and Christ hospitals.

The circumstances leading up the shooting were not immediately known.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

