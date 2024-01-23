Chicago shooting: 18-year-old killed, another man injured on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Throop Street just after 5 p.m.

Two men were near the sidewalk when at least one person approached them and took out a gun before firing shots, police said.

Police said an 18-year-old man, shot in his head, neck and leg, was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 27, was shot in his foot and taken to LCM Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

