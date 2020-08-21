3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a barbershop on the West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. at a barbershop in the 1100-block of North Western Avenue, fire officials said.CFD said three people were injured: an 18-year-old man, 20-year-old man, and 53-year-old woman. The two men were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition, while the woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear and Chicago police have not yet commented.An investigation is ongoing.