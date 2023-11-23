3 teens wounded in shooting near United Center, Chicago police

Chicago police said three teenagers were wounded in a shooting near the United Center Thursday morning.

The three victims were on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of West Monroe Street at about 12:14 a.m. when police said shots were fired from a vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, an 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said. Each victim was transported to a hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

