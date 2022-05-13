Uptown crash: Man, 27, shot before crashing into parked car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot and crashed early Friday morning while driving in Chicago's North Side Uptown neighborhood, according to CPD.The man was driving in the 1100-block of West Glendale just before 3:40 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The man then drove away and hit a parked car at Wilson Avenue and Sheridan Road.He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.No one was in custody later Friday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.