Uptown crash: Man, 27, shot before crashing into parked car, Chicago police say

The man was driving in the 1100-block of West Glendale just before 3:40 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The man then drove away and hit a parked car at Wilson Avenue and Sheridan Road.
He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
No one was in custody later Friday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.
