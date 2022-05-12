child shot

Girl, 3, aunt injured in Gresham shooting; over 40 rounds fired, Chicago police say

Girl shot twice in each leg, CPD says
By
Woman, young girl injured in Gresham shooting in which 40 rounds fired

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year old girl was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Chicago's South Side Gresham neighborhood.

She was with her 31-year-old aunt, who was also shot, as over 40 rounds were fired.

The woman and girl were standing near the curb just before 11 p.m. in the 1300-block of West 76th Street when someone fired several shots from a distance before fleeing the scene on foot, Chicago police said.

The young girl was shot twice in each leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition. The woman was shot in the foot and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

SEE MORE: Chicago shooting in West Englewood injures 2 children, 2 adults, CFD says

Area Two detectives are investigating.

So far this year, 87 children have been shot; 15 have died.

In a press conference Wednesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown talked about more policing efforts in the summer months.

"We have the support system from street outreach, other neighborhood organizations that support us, work together with police, to do many of the long-term solutions around poverty, affordable housing, transportation, jobs, education and mental health treatment," he said.

This latest shooting came just hours after two young boys, ages 6 and 11, were shot while standing with two adults. They are all expected to recover.

