2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 1:18PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot Wednesday night, not far from where 15 were injured in a shooting incident earlier this week.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old and a 31-year-old were in the street in the 200-block of North Karlov Road about 7:50 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot them.

RELATED: 'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition. The 31-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger in serious condition, CPD said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

