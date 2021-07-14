chicago shooting

West Humboldt Park shooting leaves toddler, man critically wounded, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler and a man were critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Chicago police say a 2-year-old was shot in the leg and a 42-year-old male was shot in the face in the 1500-block of N. Tripp Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The victims were standing in from of a residence when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone got out and started shooting, police said.

The victims transported themselves to St. Mary's Hospital, but were later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
