2 wounded in shootout after West Loop crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a West Loop shootout after a West Loop crash on Des Plaines Street left two people wounded Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect and a victim were both wounded in a West Loop shootout following a crash Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police sources said appears to have been an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.

The shootout occurred at about 9:17 p.m. in the 700-block of South Des Plaines Street.

Police said a 29-year-old man was involved in a car crash and as he was standing outside his car, a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and three suspects got out with guns drawn,

The victim, who has a concealed carry license got into s shootout with the suspects, police said.

The victim was hit three times, twice in the right leg and once in the left leg, police said. He was brought to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition.

Police said one of the suspects was also shot and showed up injured at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was placed into custody but he is not cooperating with officers.