Woman shot after confronting 3 suspects breaking into car on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 12:10PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 52-year-old woman was shot after confronting three suspects trying to break into her car Friday morning on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The woman heard the suspects trying to break-into her car at about 4:38 a.m. in the 500-block of East 74th Street, police said.

The woman confronted the suspects from her apartment window and one of the suspects fired at her, wounding her in the shoulder, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

