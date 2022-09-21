Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood's 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Gilmore, 20, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one county of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, police said.
A 31-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Another man, believed to be in his 20-30s, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was killed in the incident, police said.
The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was also shot multiple times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police later said a fourth person was also shot, but didn't provide any other details.
