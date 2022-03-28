Shooting blocks away from Wrigley Field leaves 1 dead, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting just blocks from Wrigley Field Sunday night, Chicago police said.Police said he 47-year-old victim was standing in an alley in the 3400-block of North Clark Street at about when shots were fired.He was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and armpit area, where he later died.Authorities have not released the man's identity.Police said no one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.