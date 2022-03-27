CTA worker charged with shooting, critically injuring man during Red Line fight: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man at a Red Line station, Chicago police said.The shooting happened at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side early Saturday morning. Chicago police said an argument between CTA worker Sylvester Adams, 53, and a 37-year-old man escalated into a fight at about 2:13 a.m. The victim started walking away and that's when, police said, Adams shot him, striking the man three times. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, back and lower left leg. The man shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.The Chicago Transit Authority confirmed in a statement Saturday that Adams was a CTA employee working as a customer assistant. CTA said they were pursuing termination of Adams, who had broken various workplace rules, including possession of a firearm."The CTA continues to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate last night's incident and the circumstances surrounding it," CTA said. "The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day."Police arrested Adams, who lives in Lynwood, and recovered a weapon at the scene.Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and 87th about an hour later due to police activity Saturday, according to CTA. Trains were running with residual delays as of 4:50 a.m., according to CTA.Area Two detectives are investigating.