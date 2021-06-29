CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Marvin Hunter, the great uncle of Laquan McDonald, is reacting to President Joe Biden's anti-crime plan and pleading with Chicagoans to stop killing each other.
Surrounded by others and the mothers of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence, including the mother of Sandra Bland, Rev. Hunter called President Biden's task force to curb gun trafficking a mistake and doesn't address the root issue.
RELATED: Is Biden's anti-crime plan any different from previous tries?
Rev. Hunter and his supporters said there needs to be accountability. They want an investigation into how and why so many guns are coming into the city, a focus on the city's failure to hit benchmarks set by the consent decree along with addressing how policing allows the mistreatment of Black people.
"I think that rather than trying to deal with the aftermath of the problem, I think he can sign executive orders to deal with the direct problem because in Chicago, the problem is not the end result of the person that pulls the trigger on the gun as much as it is the system that allows them to have the guns, the system that has been created to allow this kind of culture to exist, not just here in Chicago but in America at large," Rev. Hunter said.
RELATED: 74 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence across city
They also want the unrest following George Floyd's murder investigated.
Reverend Hunter said he and his supporters have sent letter to congressional leaders, calling for hearings where people directly touched by the violence can testify.
Chicago police superintendent points finger at courts amid violence surge
Laquan McDonald's great uncle Rev. Hunter calls President Biden's anti-crime plan a mistake
TOP STORIES
Show More