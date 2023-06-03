Chicago shootings this weekend: 16 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

A man and woman were shot while in a car with two children Friday evening near 71st and Lowe in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- At least 16 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend.

In the latest fatal shooting a 31-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the city's South Shore neighborhood. It happened around 6:48 a.m. in the 1700 blk. of S. 69th Street. The man was shot in the chest and left leg, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. What led up to the shooting is not yet known. The incident is currently under investigation by Area One Detectives.

At around 4:06 a.m. a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in North Lawndale. According to police, the victim was inside an apartment in the 1200 block of South Springfield, when someone he knew started shooting. The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died. No one is in custody.

About two hours earlier in Austin, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in the 4800 blk. of W. Rice Street. Police said someone fired shots at him, striking him multiple time. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made.

In the latest non-fatal shooting, two people, including a 16-year-old boy were shot in the South Shore neighborhood. The victims were outside in the 2000 blk. of E. 71st Street when someone from a passing dark-colored sedan began firing shots at them. A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and abdomen. He was taken to U of C in serious condition. The teen was shot in his right leg and taken to Comers hospital, where he's listed in stable condition. No one is in custody.

A teenaged girl was hurt in an Austin shooting Friday evening, police said. The girl, 16, was on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots just after 9:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

In Englewood, two people were shot while in a car with two children inside in Police said this happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 71st Street. Police said the victims were in a car when someone in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Two children of unknown age were also in the vehicle but not hurt. They were both transported to Comer Children's Hospital for observation, according to police.