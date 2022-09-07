Chicago shootings leave 3 teens injured in Calumet Heights, Englewood

There have been a number of shootings around the city overnight, including two shootings that left teenagers injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of shootings Tuesday night have left three teenagers injured, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were both shot inside a garage in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

The teens were in the garage in the 2400-block of East 93rd Street at about 11:03 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in the legs and the girl was shot in the legs and once in the hand. Both were transported to Comer Children's Hospital

The garage door was closed at the time of the shooting and shell casings were found in the alley, police said.

No one is in custody.

In a separate shooting in the Englewood neighborhood, a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded, police said.

The victim was in the 6800-block of South Normal Avenue at about 10:37 p.m. when police said two suspects got out of a vehicle and started firing at the victim. The suspects then returned to their cars and fled the scene, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in the legs and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody.