Chicago police: 3 teens wounded in separate shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were wounded in separate shootings Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 13-year-old boy was walking in the 6000-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue at about 10 p.m. when police said someone fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition after being wounded in the shoulder.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 4500-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 7:11 p.m. Police said the teen was inside a car when he was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 17-year-old was shot getting out of a parked car in the 1600-block of West 47th Street at about 7:11 p.m., police said.

Police said he was transported to the University of Chicago in unknown condition.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the shootings.

