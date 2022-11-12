Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CPD said 1 was killed and a bystander was critically injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in South Shore involving a CCL card holder.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in his leg and hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 22, was grazed on the hip and taken to the same hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

On Friday night, a teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, one person was killed and another was very critically injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at a South Shore grocery store, which involved a concealed carry license holder.

Chicago police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 2600-block of East 73rd Street. According to CPD, a man walked into the store and pulled out a gun to start a robbery. A Good Samaritan who CPD said has valid FOID and CCL cards also pulled out a gun and shot the would-be robber. The would-be robber fired back and struck a third person, the employee who he targeted to rob, police said. The would-be robber was pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old man who was shot by the offender was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The CCL holder was not injured. Police said three guns have been recovered from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.