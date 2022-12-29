Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days

The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the four suspects after thieves were caught on video breaking into a business on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident is just one of nine in that area in the last two days.

" [ They ] weren't even scared. They just came in and out, and did a little damage in so little time," said Tony Vallejo.

Vallejo works at Gee-Jay Liquors at W. 85th Street and S. Pulaski Road where early Tuesday morning the team of four burglars arrived in a dark-colored Honda CRV.

After one thief smashes through multiple glass doors, three others join him.

Once inside, video shows them pulling registers off counters and breaking them open.

The burglars then using that large rock to break into the bar, and within seconds, they're out of there with several cases of liquor.

"Maybe they've been in the store before because they just came in. They knew where everything was," Vallejo said.

Police have connected the offenders to at least nine smash-and-grabs at Southwest Side businesses on Cicero and Pulaski, all since Tuesday morning.

One of the other targeted businesses was Domino's in Archer Heights. There, two thieves also used a large rock to break a glass door before rummaging through the restaurant. The offenders were unable to find cash, and after spending less than a minute inside, they left empty-handed - other than that rock.

At Gee-Jay Liquors, the thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of cash and alcohol.

"Until they're caught, they're probably going to do it again," Vallejo said.