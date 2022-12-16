Chicago holding contest to name 6 snow plows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is hosting a contest to see who can come up with the best name for six snow plows.

The city says the submission period will close on January 6 or whenever it receives 20,000 entries, whichever comes first. Submissions can be made at chicagoshovels.org.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will then select 50 finalists, with voting will take place from January 15-31 to pick the six winners

The new names will go to one snow plow in each of the city's six snow districts.

Once the names are chosen, residents can view the named snow plows and the full fleet at chicagoshovels.org.