ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 1, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talk about the excitement surrounding the Bears and Justin Fields as they get ready to take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

Ryan and Dionne get the odds to the best bets in college and pro this weekend with Sam Panayotovich from NESN and we get the best Fantasy information from Jeff Meller.

Ryan and Dionne talk college football with Notre Dame's big win over Clemson. The Irish are on ABC7 this weekend getting ready to take on Navy. And can the Illini bounce back from a tough loss against Michigan State.

Ryan gives us his Bear-ly Accurate Prediction with a local Detroit Lions bar that has their version of the Shell Game.