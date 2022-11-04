ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 4, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the Bears vs Dolphins game this Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears went through some big roster changes this week. We'll talk about how it effects them on the field.

Ryan and Dionne talks with Sam Panayotovich about the best bets of the weekend. Get your notepads ready. And Jeff Meller sorts through the NFL Trade deadline with who you should pick up for your fantasy teams.

Ryan talks with Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito who has led the team to the top of the Big Ten's Western Division.

Ryan has his Bearly Accurate segment to pick the winner of this weeks Bears vs Dolphins game. Guess where he went to get his answer. Hint: it involves water.