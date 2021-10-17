Chicago sports bring back some normalcy to city businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The vibes and atmosphere are immaculate in Chicago Sunday with two special sporting events bringing people back together in bars across the city."It is going nuts," said Doc Anderson. "We got the Sky in the championship and the Bears versus Green Bay."Fans piled into bars, once again, to enjoy a day filled with sports."I mean, it's cool," said David Klingenberg, a bartender at Reggie's. "We've all been waiting for it for a while and kind of holed up in the house and stuff.Reggie's Bar in the South Loop is a go to spot for many Bears fans, and the Chicago Sky finals matchup added to that atmosphere."Watching the games here is just like being at the game," said Donald Kostecka. "Don't forget they do take rides andshuttles from the game here, so, it feels good. It feels good to be off work."Special sports days, like this one, also revitalize some of the city's small businesses after battling through the hurdles of the pandemic."As soon as things opened up the following spring, it's kind of been pedal to the metal and that's it,' Klingenberg said. "People wanna go out, they want to have a good time and we like to have a good time here."It's an atmosphere only sports can offer and it's a sense of normalcy that Chicago has missed."That's what this city is all about," Anderson added.