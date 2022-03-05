covid-19

Staying COVID safe amongst crowd-pleasing Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, events

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Practicing COVID-19 safety while celebrating amongst crowd-pleasing parades, events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans get to celebrate St. Patrick's Day festivities next weekend with eased up COVID restrictions.

Among the events are the dyeing of the Chicago River and both the downtown and South Side parades.

Dr. Sadiya Khan with the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine said the best thing about these crowd-pleasing events is that they're all outdoors.

"We know that gathering outdoors is a much safer venture in the pandemic but the same rules apply," said Dr. Sadiya Khan, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. "Ensuring that you are vaccinated is probably most important thing in gathering safely."

However, Dr. Khan said the most effective way to stay safe is to get vaccinated. She also said it's finally safe to gather indoors.

"I think the timing is great. We've seen significant declines in the numbers and so we can say with confidence that the overall level of COVID-19 in the community is getting to that low enough level where gathering indoors without masks can feel safe. But we have to also use some common sense
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopbeverlyst. patrick's dayparadechicago riverpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Venues reopen as Chicago lifts COVID mask, vaccination requirements
IL reports 1,329 new cases, 40 deaths
Dr. Ezike shares ups, downs of guiding Illinois' COVID response
IL reports 1,169 new cases, 38 deaths
TOP STORIES
2 charged in crime spree, murder of father putting up Christmas lights
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Wheaton crash leaves at least 1 dead
Expect closures, full traffic stops on Jane Byrne Interchange tonight
College student's Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online
Bucktown, Wicker Park CBD shops struck by thieves: CPD
Stanford University star soccer player's parents reveal cause of death
Show More
Man shot, dog killed on early morning walk in Edgewater: CPD
Old St. Pat's to hold 'Shamrock'n the Block' party
Chicago girl dies after being shot on 12th birthday
Chicago man charged in woman's murder outside Midlothian bar
2 CPD officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side hot dog stand
More TOP STORIES News