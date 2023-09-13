CPD: 2 stabbed, one fatally, inside Avondale apartment

Chicago police are investigating after two men were stabbed, one fatally, inside an Avondale apartment Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 3000-block of North Elston Avenue and found two male victims in the second floor apartment with stab wounds, police said.

One victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple wounds and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 28-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Details have not been released on what led up to the stabbing. Area Five detectives are investigating.

