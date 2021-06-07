CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is launching its Rediscover Summer campaign.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing a summer-long push called 'My CHI. My Future' to engage Chicago's youth as the city safely reopens.
More than 200,000 opportunities and events are being offered by the city to keep young people busy and safe this summer, including finding activities near them, searching by interests, applying for jobs, and exploring events both virtual and in-person.
Kids and their parents can visit MyChiFuture.org and follow @MyCHIMyFuture on Instagram for updates.
The mayor's office said the 'My CHI. My Future' campaign is a multi-year, youth-focused initiative to connect youth across Chicago to out-of-school experiences.
Chicago launches 'Rediscover Summer' campaign
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News