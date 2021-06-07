Community & Events

Chicago launches 'Rediscover Summer' campaign

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is launching its Rediscover Summer campaign.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing a summer-long push called 'My CHI. My Future' to engage Chicago's youth as the city safely reopens.

More than 200,000 opportunities and events are being offered by the city to keep young people busy and safe this summer, including finding activities near them, searching by interests, applying for jobs, and exploring events both virtual and in-person.

Kids and their parents can visit MyChiFuture.org and follow @MyCHIMyFuture on Instagram for updates.

The mayor's office said the 'My CHI. My Future' campaign is a multi-year, youth-focused initiative to connect youth across Chicago to out-of-school experiences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopsummerlori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Spring Grove man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years
Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Latinx people least likely in Chicago area to have health insurance
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
St. Charles teacher files lawsuit over vaccine mandate
Show More
Car theft ring used fake IDs to illegally finance cars at dealerships
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News