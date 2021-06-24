Chicago Loop Alliance holding free 'Sundays on State' events this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Loop Alliance has announced the lineup for the first Sundays on State event set to take place for the first time on July 11.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on State Street from Lake to Madison streets.Sundays on State will also take place on July 18, 25, Aug. 8, 22 and 29.
The street will be closed off for the free block party featuring art, culture, active recreation, food and drink, shopping and local attractions.
Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone downtown for our first Sundays on State event," said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. "This is going to be State Street like you've never experienced it before. It's not every day you get to watch a wrestling match or take a yoga class in the middle of the most iconic street in Chicago. There really is something for everyone to enjoy."
Performance Schedule - Lake-Randolph
11 a.m. Cabinet of Curiosity
Noon Sweet Kay Bluegrass
1 p.m. Laughing Heart
2 p.m. DJ Seasonal Frequency
3 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
5 p.m. Paint the City Xperience
6 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
7 p.m. Millar Brass Band
Performance Schedule - Washington-Madison (on stage)
11 a.m. Bikram Yoga Chicago class
12:30 p.m. The Joffrey Ballet Academy and Community Engagement Extension students
2 p.m. The South Side Jazz Coalition
3:30 p.m. The Chicago Chorus Girl Project
4 p.m. Porchlight Music Theatre
5:30 p.m. Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
7 p.m. Soulphonetics (DJs)
For more information on the festivities, visit loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.
