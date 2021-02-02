CPS students to remain virtual 2 more days as progress made with CTU

WATCH | Mayor Lightfoot discusses CPS, CTU negotiations Sunday night

CTU gives update on bargaining, next steps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While there is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, both sides said they made progress at the bargaining table Monday.CPS students will continue virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday after the district called for a "48-hour cooling off period." And as a result, the district said educators would not be locked out of their computers."We don't want a lock-out. We want to keep working remotely as we bargain an agreement to return to our classrooms safely," CTU president Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Monday. "And we're one step closer to that goal today, because management has agreed to stay at the table rather than escalating conflict or locking out educators."In previous days, there were signs the conflict had been escalating, but it now seems like negotiations are heading in a more positive direction.Despite insisting that teachers show up for work in person Monday, most school buildings remained mostly empty. Around 60,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students were scheduled to return to class, but the stalemate between the teacher's union and CPS forced a delay.Both sides did not meet Sunday. The reason why is unclear.CPS teachers are scheduled to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine this month."I know that the CTU wants desperately to be able to return to in-person learning, and they want desperately to do it in a way that's safe," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.Some CPS parents who have gotten frustrated with the process started a movement asking students to call in sick Monday."Parents are tired of being caught in the middle," parent organizer Joseph Williams said. "We feel like we are ignored by CPS and our children are being used as bargaining chips."Around CPS 1,000 families participated in the "sick out" on Monday, organizers said.Another group of parents is prepared to file lawsuit against the teachers if they walk out, calling it an illegal strike."So we're looking for a court order that orders them to return to work and that's what our parents, our clients are looking for is to get schools open again," said Daniel Suhr, with the Liberty Justice Center.Two parents who spoke with ABC7 Monday night had different opinions on whether or not students should go back to in-person learning. But both agreed and hope this two-day period will allow for compromise to fit both of their needs.The Rev. David Griggs and Monica Espinoza represent the two sides in the debate over in-person learning."The children in Chicago need to be back in the building and back on the course of learning," Griggs said.Espinoza thinks the opposite."We need to stay remote. It's for our own safety," Espinoza said.And both understand the challenges of the two communities CPS largely serves."A lot of our families, they live in in multi-generational homes," Espinoza said. "They have family that suffer from chronic illnesses."Meanwhile, Griggs is concerned about the quality of current education"This is becoming a gap of learning, of access, and a continuation of the educational journey," Griggs said.Despite their differences, they hope the negotiation progress will lead to a solution to fit both their needs."Parents should have that decision, so do the teachers, if they want to stay remote and do what's best for their kids and their families," Espinoza said.Griggs thinks the return to in-person is taking too long."It's important that children are protected and that there's no rush to return," Griggs said. "But let's be honest, it's been nine months now and many things have been prepared and put in place to ensure that the children are learning safely."