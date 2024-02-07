Chicago Teachers Union strike at 2 Instituto del Progreso Latino charter schools enters 2nd day

Chicago Teachers Union strike at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charters schools will continue for a second day Wednesday.

Chicago Teachers Union strike at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charters schools will continue for a second day Wednesday.

Chicago Teachers Union strike at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charters schools will continue for a second day Wednesday.

Chicago Teachers Union strike at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charters schools will continue for a second day Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teacher strike at two Chicago charter schools will continue for a second day Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union says some progress was made at the bargaining table overnight, but they said that movement came too slowly, so they will be back on the picket lines Wednesday.

About 60 teachers at Instituto Health and Science Career Academy and Instituto Justice Leadership Academy are on strike for a second day.

The two charter schools around the Little Village neighborhood serve about 550 students.

The teachers there are CTU members who said low staffing remains the biggest issue at the bargaining table especially when it comes to special education and bilingual teachers.

The union said it's encouraged by the progress made in negotiations, but they said they need to keep striking to ensure their demands are met.

Meanwhile, Instituto officials said they remain committed to bargaining in good faith and school buildings will be open for students even though teachers will not be there.