Chicago Teachers Union to go on strike at 2 Instituto del Progresso charter schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Teachers Union members at two charter schools go on strike Tuesday.

Union members said hours of bargaining Monday night and over the weekend led to no progress.

The two charter schools, Instituto Health Science Career Academy and Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy, are run by Instituto del Progresso.

Union members said they're concerned about low bilingual staffing, better pay and protections for immigrant students and staff.

They're also concerned about the lack of special education teachers and sanctuary protections for immigrant students and employees.

The two privately-run charter schools enroll a total of 550 students. Both are overseen by the Chicago Board of Education since they are publicly funded.

Meanwhile Instituto officials have said they remain committed to bargaining in good faith.

They also said they have made fair proposals and are proud of their commitment to protect immigrant students.

But the two sides remain at odds, so the strike is on.