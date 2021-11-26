thanksgiving

Thanksgiving 2021 brings sense of normalcy back as people gather for in-person celebrations

Chicago reached COVID vaccine goal of 77% of residents 12 and older with at least one dose
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Holiday brings sense of normalcy back as people gather in-person again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether it was for a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home, or dinner in a restaurant, this holiday marked the return of loved-ones traveling far and wide to be together.

Many families say they'll never take that for granted again.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record with more than 2.3 million in the air, TSA says

One of those families is the McGraths from Lake Zurich.

The McGrath girls hugged grandma for the first time in two long years.

The Patels, from South Barrington, also reunited with their grandparents from India, making this Thanksgiving together so much better than on a device.

RELATED: Chicago travel update: 2 states added back to list; advisory stands at 40 states, 1 territory

"It's awesome," said Krish Patel. "No more FaceTimes, Zoom, over the phone and all that. It's like face-to-face. It's so much better that way."

They are among the other families who spent part of their holiday in the Loop at Christkindlmarket.

RELATED: Retailers shut down in Chicago for Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday

In each sip of hot spiced wine was a taste of normalcy.

"It feels like the holiday season to me," said Aniyah Dupree. "It's amazing that people are back and can interact with each other the way things were before."

All of it possible because of the COVID vaccine. Chicago reached its goal this week of 77% of residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose.

Another sense of normalcy this year is being able to dine out again for those who chose not to cook a Thanksgiving feast.

"It was such a crazy adventure last year. We had about 400 take-outs last year, meaning you would have seen that room was with bags everywhere," said Lulu Noguier, the owner of Bistronomic. "Now, we can really celebrate Thanksgiving because it's about being together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopholiday shoppingholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Mother reunited with family after more than 7 months in hospital
Thanksgiving travel rush hits Chicago airports
Travelers get early start for best time to travel after Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News