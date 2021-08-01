theater

Goodman Theatre holds acting auditions for 'A Christmas Carol'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- While it may be August, the Goodman Theatre is already getting ready for the holidays.

The theater is holding virtual auditions to find young actors to perform in this year's production of "A Christmas Carol."

Auditions start Tuesday, Aug. 2 and run through Aug. 20.

Actors in between the ages of five and 17 should record their audition. They can either perform poem or monologue. Include at least one verse of a song, preferably a holiday song. No experience is necessary.

To find more details regarding the auditions, visit the Goodman Theatre website.
